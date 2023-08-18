Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

RVNC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 642,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.