Reviewing Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) & Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) and Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eli Lilly and Company and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 1 1 18 0 2.85 Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus target price of $517.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $28.54 billion 17.88 $6.24 billion $7.19 74.78 Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$87.97 million ($5.97) -0.21

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 22.01% 65.00% 13.76% Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.56% -37.60%

Volatility & Risk

Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a biological target with therapeutic potential. It has a collaboration agreement with eGenesis, Inc. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

