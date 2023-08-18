Reviewing IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IGG and Bragg Gaming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGG 0 0 0 0 N/A Bragg Gaming Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 88.64%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than IGG.

This table compares IGG and Bragg Gaming Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group $89.29 million 1.33 -$3.67 million ($0.13) -42.31

IGG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bragg Gaming Group.

Profitability

This table compares IGG and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGG N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group -3.09% -3.96% -2.69%

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats IGG on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services. IGG Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. In addition, the company operates Player Account Management platform under iCasino and sportsbook brands. It holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Oryx Gaming International LLC.

