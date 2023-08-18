Reviewing LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LanzaTech Global and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Plains 0 2 3 0 2.60

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Green Plains $3.66 billion 0.51 -$127.22 million ($4.02) -7.81

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Risk and Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71% Green Plains -6.60% -23.08% -11.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Plains beats LanzaTech Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. It operates 27 ethanol storage facilities; 2 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska

