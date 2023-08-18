Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,194 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.1 %

RIO opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

