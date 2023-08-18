Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $85,590,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,165,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 840,905 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

