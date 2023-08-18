Robert W. Baird Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HD. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Shares of HD opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

