Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.25.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7534113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

