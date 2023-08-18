Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
