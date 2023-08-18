Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUSMF

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals Company Profile

RUSMF stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.69.

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.