Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$23.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.51. The stock has a market cap of C$833.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.66 and a 1 year high of C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

