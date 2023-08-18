Royal Bank of Canada Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$24.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.86. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$23.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

