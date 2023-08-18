Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
