Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Rubellite Energy

TSE:RBY opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.12.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

