Rui Avelar Sells 2,211 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLSGet Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $22,706.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EOLS opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

