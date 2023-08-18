Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.93.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
