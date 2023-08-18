Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$44.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.93.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$38.76 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.53 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

