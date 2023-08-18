Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SAPIF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
