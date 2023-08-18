Sara Toyloy Sells 100 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Sara Toyloy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $22,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $821,429.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

SWAV opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.13. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWAV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.