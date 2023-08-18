Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $592,000.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

