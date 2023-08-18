Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

