Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen
Seagen Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Seagen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.