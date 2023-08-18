Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlanta Braves in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

