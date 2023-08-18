Sepio Capital LP Has $231,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 181.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

