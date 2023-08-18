Sepio Capital LP Has $258,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,440 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,426 shares of company stock worth $31,196,411. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

