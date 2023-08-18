Sepio Capital LP Makes New $200,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXD opened at $236.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.86. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.