Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 2.3 %

OKTA opened at $70.71 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.51.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

