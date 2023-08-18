Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,038.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,765,955 shares of company stock valued at $65,652,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.14 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

