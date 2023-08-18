Sepio Capital LP Sells 12,684 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in nCino by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Up 1.0 %

NCNO opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

