Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

