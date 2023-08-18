Sepio Capital LP Sells 238 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

