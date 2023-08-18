ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $543.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,588. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

