Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Drops By 8.7%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Akso Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

