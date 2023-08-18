Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Declines By 8.6%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after buying an additional 128,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,764,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CEQP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.