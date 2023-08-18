Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Declines By 10.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 657,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.7 days.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
About Diversified Royalty
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.