Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Declines By 10.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 657,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.7 days.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

