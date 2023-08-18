Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Drops By 8.0%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 165,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

