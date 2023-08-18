Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Declines By 7.8%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GGR opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

