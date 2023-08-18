Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.70 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.32 and a 1 year high of C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.40 million, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

