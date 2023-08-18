Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $202.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,496,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 997,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

