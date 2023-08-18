Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SILK. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.14. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

