SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

