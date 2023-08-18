SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) PT Lowered to $5.00

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -2,483.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 582,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,610 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

