Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of SCCAF opened at $19.50 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

