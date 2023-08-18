Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sleep Country Canada Price Performance
Shares of SCCAF opened at $19.50 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sleep Country Canada
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.