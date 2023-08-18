Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$23.98 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.66 and a 52 week high of C$29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.51. The stock has a market cap of C$833.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

