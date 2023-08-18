Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Sleep Number worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sleep Number by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Sleep Number stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $557.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

