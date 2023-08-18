Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

SCTL opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 132,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 539,353 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 145.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

