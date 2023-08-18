Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Softchoice Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:SFTC opened at C$15.30 on Monday. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$886.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.15.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

