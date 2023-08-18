Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00.
Softchoice Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:SFTC opened at C$15.30 on Monday. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$886.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.15.
Softchoice Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Softchoice
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.