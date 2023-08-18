SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the average daily volume of 7,255 put options.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average is $280.15.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.