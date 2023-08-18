Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

SWN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

