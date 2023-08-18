SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of SP Plus worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

