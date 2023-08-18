SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stake Cut by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

