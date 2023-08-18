SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 223,383 put options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 147,046 put options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

