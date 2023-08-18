SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 495,942 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

